Short Interest in Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP) Decreases By 25.3%

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,500 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the July 15th total of 77,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 469,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Indaptus Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Indaptus Therapeutics stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $2.90. 22,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,226. Indaptus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $28.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.32.

Get Indaptus Therapeutics alerts:

Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts predict that Indaptus Therapeutics will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Indaptus Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Indaptus Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Meckler purchased 19,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.63 per share, for a total transaction of $51,882.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,333.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 242,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 38,216 shares in the last quarter. Investment House LLC boosted its holdings in Indaptus Therapeutics by 272.8% in the fourth quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 95,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 69,976 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Indaptus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 22.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Indaptus Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical biotechnology company, develops various anti-cancer and anti-viral immunotherapy products. Its lead clinical oncology candidate is Decoy20 to single agent activity and/or combination therapy-based durable responses of lymphoma, hepatocellular, colorectal, and pancreatic tumors, as well as hepatitis B virus and human immunodeficiency virus infection, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Indaptus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indaptus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.