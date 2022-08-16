Short Interest in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Declines By 12.1%

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 508,700 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the July 15th total of 578,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingles Markets

In related news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 500 shares of Ingles Markets stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total transaction of $44,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Ingles Markets alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingles Markets

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 5.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 357,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,019,000 after acquiring an additional 17,923 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Ingles Markets by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Ingles Markets by 460.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Ingles Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 952.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 27,988 shares in the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingles Markets Price Performance

Ingles Markets Dividend Announcement

Ingles Markets stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $95.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,806. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.55. Ingles Markets has a twelve month low of $62.89 and a twelve month high of $101.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is 4.57%.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.