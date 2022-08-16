Short Interest in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Declines By 12.1%

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 508,700 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the July 15th total of 578,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.
Insider Buying and Selling at Ingles Markets
In related news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 500 shares of Ingles Markets stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total transaction of $44,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingles Markets
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 5.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 357,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,019,000 after acquiring an additional 17,923 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Ingles Markets by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Ingles Markets by 460.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Ingles Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 952.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 27,988 shares in the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ingles Markets Price Performance
Ingles Markets Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is 4.57%.
Ingles Markets Company Profile
Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ingles Markets (IMKTA)
- The Five Hottest Calls From The Q2 Earnings Season
- Here is a Simple 4 Stock Portfolio that Can Outperform the Market
- Is AMC Entertainment Pulling a Fast One on the APEs?
- The Institutions Trim Holdings Of High-Yielding Foot Locker, Inc
- Here’s How the Inflation Reduction Act Energizes Power Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.