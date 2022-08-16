Short Interest in Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOAC) Drops By 23.1%

Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the July 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Innovative International Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Innovative International Acquisition during the first quarter worth $100,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Innovative International Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Innovative International Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $250,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovative International Acquisition by 147.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 20,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative International Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Institutional investors own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Innovative International Acquisition alerts:

Innovative International Acquisition Price Performance

Innovative International Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.08 on Monday. 26,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,463. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.00. Innovative International Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

About Innovative International Acquisition

Innovative International Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business transaction with one or more businesses in consumer technology, healthcare, information technology services, and enterprise software as a service.

See Also

