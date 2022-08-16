Short Interest in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Grows By 9.4%

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,150,000 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the July 15th total of 5,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jefferies Financial Group

In related news, Director Thomas W. Jones bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,746,574.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas W. Jones bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,746,574.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rocco J. Nittoli sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $226,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jefferies Financial Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 80.0% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Price Performance

JEF traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,330,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,870. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.41. Jefferies Financial Group has a twelve month low of $25.88 and a twelve month high of $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.04.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.19). Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Jefferies Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JEF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.