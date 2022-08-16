Short Interest in Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Drops By 10.0%

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the July 15th total of 1,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Charles Nasser sold 16,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $108,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jewett-Cameron Trading

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Get Rating) by 117.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,287 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.87% of Jewett-Cameron Trading worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.52% of the company’s stock.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Stock Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:JCTCF traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.50. 696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,848. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.53 and a 200 day moving average of $6.95. Jewett-Cameron Trading has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $13.74.

Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $20.92 million during the quarter.

About Jewett-Cameron Trading

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacturing and distribution of specialty metal products and wholesale distribution of wood products to home centers and other retailers. The company operates through three segments: Industrial Wood Products; Pet, Fencing and Other; and Seed Processing and Sales.

