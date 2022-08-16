Short Interest in John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Drops By 13.6%

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 13.6% from the July 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHS. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 38,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust in the first quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 3.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.38% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.16. The stock had a trading volume of 4,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,541. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $17.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.69 and its 200 day moving average is $12.59.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Cuts Dividend

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a $0.168 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

