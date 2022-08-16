Short Interest in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Grows By 9.8%

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 196,400 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the July 15th total of 178,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JOUT. TheStreet lowered Johnson Outdoors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

In related news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $83,008.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,782.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 34,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JOUT traded up $0.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.13. The stock had a trading volume of 19,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,828. The company has a market capitalization of $713.08 million, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.43. Johnson Outdoors has a 12 month low of $54.55 and a 12 month high of $119.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. Johnson Outdoors’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

