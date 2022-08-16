Short Interest in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Grows By 9.8%

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 196,400 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the July 15th total of 178,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently issued reports on JOUT. TheStreet lowered Johnson Outdoors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.
Insider Transactions at Johnson Outdoors
In related news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $83,008.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,782.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.69% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Outdoors
Johnson Outdoors Stock Performance
NASDAQ JOUT traded up $0.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.13. The stock had a trading volume of 19,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,828. The company has a market capitalization of $713.08 million, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.43. Johnson Outdoors has a 12 month low of $54.55 and a 12 month high of $119.53.
Johnson Outdoors Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. Johnson Outdoors’s payout ratio is 29.27%.
About Johnson Outdoors
Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.
