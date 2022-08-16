Short Interest in Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR) Rises By 18.9%

Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 823,600 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the July 15th total of 692,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 693,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Kaltura from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Kaltura from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.65.

Get Kaltura alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kaltura

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Kaltura in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kaltura in the first quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Kaltura by 393.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 7,066 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Kaltura during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Kaltura in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 45.34% of the company’s stock.

Kaltura Price Performance

Kaltura Company Profile

Kaltura stock remained flat at $2.48 during mid-day trading on Monday. 120,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,358. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.11 and a 200 day moving average of $2.10. Kaltura has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $13.98. The stock has a market cap of $316.68 million and a PE ratio of -3.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

(Get Rating)

Kaltura, Inc provides various Software-as-a-Service products and solutions and a Platform-as-a-Service. The company offers video products, such as webinars, virtual events, video sites, and virtual classrooms for video-based communication, collaboration, training, and customer experience; and video industry solutions, such as learning management system video and lecture capture solutions for educational institutions.

Featured Articles

