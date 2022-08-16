Short Interest in Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) Drops By 18.0%

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the July 15th total of 13,300 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEQU. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 0.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 139,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 321,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ KEQU traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.61. 531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,332. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.59 and a 200 day moving average of $15.15. Kewaunee Scientific has a 12-month low of $12.07 and a 12-month high of $19.12. The company has a market cap of $51.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.30.

Kewaunee Scientific ( NASDAQ:KEQU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $49.72 million for the quarter.

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. It operates through two segments, Domestic and International. The company's products include steel, wood, laminate furniture, fume hoods, biological safety cabinets, laminar flow and ductless hoods, adaptable modular and column systems, moveable workstations and carts, epoxy resin worksurfaces, sinks, and accessories and related design services.

