Short Interest in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Increases By 12.7%

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the July 15th total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 331,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Insider Activity at Lithia Motors

In related news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.09, for a total value of $1,560,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,287,168.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.09, for a total transaction of $1,560,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,287,168.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.55, for a total transaction of $36,659.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,259.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,133 shares of company stock worth $1,906,499 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter worth $2,834,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 104,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,659,000 after buying an additional 26,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFN Partners Management LP increased its position in Lithia Motors by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 851,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,884,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lithia Motors Price Performance

LAD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $542.00 to $578.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.75.

Lithia Motors stock traded up $15.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $279.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,463. Lithia Motors has a fifty-two week low of $249.20 and a fifty-two week high of $377.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $12.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by ($0.04). Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 29.61%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $11.12 EPS. Lithia Motors’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors will post 47.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.92%.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

