Short Interest in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Increases By 12.9%

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,970,000 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the July 15th total of 23,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 23.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $328,791.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,994.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordstrom

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 3.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Nordstrom by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Nordstrom by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Nordstrom by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nordstrom Stock Up 9.0 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JWN. Piper Sandler began coverage on Nordstrom in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on Nordstrom to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Nordstrom from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Nordstrom to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordstrom presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.59.

JWN traded up $2.25 on Tuesday, hitting $27.17. The company had a trading volume of 284,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,184,207. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.30. Nordstrom has a 12-month low of $18.65 and a 12-month high of $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.21.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 24th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 15.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 33.93%.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

