Short Interest in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) Drops By 9.1%

The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 207,900 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the July 15th total of 228,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in First of Long Island during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,448,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in First of Long Island by 40.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 116,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 33,733 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 690,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,443,000 after purchasing an additional 32,900 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 972,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,922,000 after purchasing an additional 28,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in First of Long Island by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 101,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 25,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLIC stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $20.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,557. First of Long Island has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $22.95. The company has a market capitalization of $457.54 million, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.20 and its 200-day moving average is $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

First of Long Island ( NASDAQ:FLIC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $32.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.90 million. First of Long Island had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 11.25%. Equities research analysts expect that First of Long Island will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of First of Long Island from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lowered First of Long Island from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, holiday club, and individual retirement accounts.

