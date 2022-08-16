Short Interest in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Increases By 11.8%

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,920,000 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the July 15th total of 28,540,000 shares. Currently, 15.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Mary Beth Laughton sold 6,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $64,317.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,819.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 44.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in GAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CKW Financial Group increased its stake in GAP by 118.2% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GAP by 111.5% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of GAP by 290.2% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of GAP by 58.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 58.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
GAP Stock Performance
GPS stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.76. 327,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,784,083. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -54.76 and a beta of 1.75. GAP has a 1-year low of $7.79 and a 1-year high of $29.30.
GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.33). GAP had a positive return on equity of 7.43% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that GAP will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.
GAP Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently -285.71%.
About GAP
The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.
Featured Articles
