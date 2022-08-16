Short Interest in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Rises By 16.2%

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,340,000 shares, an increase of 16.2% from the July 15th total of 17,500,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.60 to $7.80 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,763,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,015,000 after buying an additional 64,431 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,515,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,734,000 after purchasing an additional 311,866 shares during the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in Vipshop during the first quarter worth $91,000. GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 316,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 153.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 629,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 381,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VIPS traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.11. 4,966,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,766,966. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.48. Vipshop has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $16.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.05.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $23.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.69 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Vipshop will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

