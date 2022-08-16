Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical stock traded down $0.44 on Monday, reaching $15.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,651. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.21. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a 52 week low of $14.97 and a 52 week high of $27.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
About Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petroleum products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.
