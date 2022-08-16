Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Get Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical alerts:

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical stock traded down $0.44 on Monday, reaching $15.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,651. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.21. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a 52 week low of $14.97 and a 52 week high of $27.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Trading of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical

About Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the 2nd quarter valued at $179,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the 2nd quarter worth about $251,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 22,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petroleum products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibers, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.