Sisecam Resources LP (NYSE:SIRE) Short Interest Up 18.3% in July

Sisecam Resources LP (NYSE:SIRE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the July 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Sisecam Resources Price Performance

Sisecam Resources stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.81. The stock had a trading volume of 24,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,511. The firm has a market cap of $431.84 million, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.91. Sisecam Resources has a one year low of $12.13 and a one year high of $23.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Sisecam Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. Sisecam Resources’s payout ratio is 81.30%.

Sisecam Resources Company Profile

Sisecam Resources LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the trona ore mining and soda ash production businesses in the United States and internationally. It processes trona ore into soda ash, which is a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper, and other consumer and industrial products.

