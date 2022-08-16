Sittner & Nelson LLC Acquires 410 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 29,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after buying an additional 5,477 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 14,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 7,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 559,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,401,118. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $105.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.40. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on XOM shares. StockNews.com lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. HSBC boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,147 shares of company stock valued at $698,858 in the last ninety days. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Further Reading

