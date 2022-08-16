Sittner & Nelson LLC Boosts Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for approximately 1.1% of Sittner & Nelson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amgen Trading Up 0.9 %

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.14.

Shares of Amgen stock traded up $2.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $253.34. 81,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,470,510. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $244.90 and its 200 day moving average is $240.96. The firm has a market cap of $135.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.56. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $258.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.38 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.76%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

