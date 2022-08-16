Sittner & Nelson LLC Boosts Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Weyerhaeuser accounts for approximately 1.4% of Sittner & Nelson LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 67.5% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 8.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,999,000 after purchasing an additional 32,456 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 11.6% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 22,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 21.1% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, Director Albert Monaco purchased 3,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $115,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,063.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE WY traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $37.30. 146,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,328,484. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $32.50 and a 12 month high of $43.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.95. The company has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.