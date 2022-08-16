Sittner & Nelson LLC Has $134,000 Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 52.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,307 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,974,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,104,372,000 after buying an additional 203,559 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,092,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $469,192,000 after purchasing an additional 173,263 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,807,949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $351,207,000 after purchasing an additional 590,024 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,698,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $341,099,000 after purchasing an additional 180,255 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,740,531 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $252,759,000 after purchasing an additional 649,300 shares during the period. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at LyondellBasell Industries
In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,394,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,394,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $294,201.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 0.9 %
LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.91 by $0.28. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $5.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.01%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have commented on LYB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.26.
LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LyondellBasell Industries (LYB)
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
- Walmart Leads Retail Higher But Will The Group Follow?
- 3 Blowout Earnings Reports That Could Mark Turning Points
- Will CrowdStrike Extend Its Streak Of Topping Earnings Views?
- 3 Stocks Set to Lead the Nasdaq Bull Market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.