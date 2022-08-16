Sittner & Nelson LLC Has $167,000 Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 104.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 447 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $2,711,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $28,659,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 322,857 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $194,502,000 after purchasing an additional 63,242 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 262.1% during the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $247.32. 96,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,046,438. The company has a 50 day moving average of $200.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.79. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $109.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $295.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $235.00 to $175.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.92.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

