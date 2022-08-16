Sittner & Nelson LLC Has $69,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 54.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $704,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,270,000. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 770,841 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.95. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

