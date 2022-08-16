Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Major Shareholder Acquires $6,402,000.00 in Stock

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) major shareholder Rehan Jaffer bought 275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.28 per share, with a total value of $6,402,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,750,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,980,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Rehan Jaffer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 15th, Rehan Jaffer acquired 250,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.41 per share, with a total value of $6,102,500.00.

On Friday, May 27th, Rehan Jaffer acquired 50,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.84 per share, with a total value of $1,492,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 17th, Rehan Jaffer acquired 150,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.32 per share, with a total value of $4,248,000.00.

Six Flags Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of SIX traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.79. The stock had a trading volume of 5,411,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,564. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $47.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 2.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.48). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $435.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SIX shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $54.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lowered Six Flags Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Institutional Trading of Six Flags Entertainment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIX. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $81,453,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 242.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,297,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,966 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $63,657,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 244.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,578,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,700 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 13,237.4% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 665,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,431,000 after purchasing an additional 660,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

See Also

