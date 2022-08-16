Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Rosenblatt Securities from $56.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $54.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. B. Riley lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.30.

Six Flags Entertainment Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of SIX stock opened at $24.79 on Friday. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $47.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.48). Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $435.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,467,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,475,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,996,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.34 per share, with a total value of $1,467,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,475,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,996,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer acquired 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.28 per share, for a total transaction of $6,402,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,750,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,980,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 653,325 shares of company stock worth $16,290,912 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Six Flags Entertainment

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.7% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 41,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 100,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 60,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

Featured Articles

