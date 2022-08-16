Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Price Target Lowered to $44.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $44.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 77.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SIX. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $54.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.30.

Shares of NYSE SIX traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,411,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,564. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.24. Six Flags Entertainment has a one year low of $19.80 and a one year high of $47.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 2.20.

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $435.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.50 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.32 per share, with a total value of $4,248,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 9,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,792,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer bought 150,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.32 per share, for a total transaction of $4,248,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,792,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gary Mick bought 1,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.01 per share, with a total value of $27,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,491.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 803,325 shares of company stock valued at $20,538,912. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 464.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

