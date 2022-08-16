SKALE Network (SKL) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $13.96 Million

SKALE Network (SKL) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 15th. One SKALE Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0662 or 0.00000274 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SKALE Network has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. SKALE Network has a total market cap of $243.46 million and approximately $13.96 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24,139.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004143 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004141 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004169 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002118 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00128094 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00035946 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00065681 BTC.

SKALE Network Coin Profile

SKALE Network is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,276,664,349 coins and its circulating supply is 3,676,102,671 coins. The official message board for SKALE Network is skale.network/blog. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @SkaleNetwork. SKALE Network’s official website is skale.network.

SKALE Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users. N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network. SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California and also operates in Kharkiv, Ukraine. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SKALE Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SKALE Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SKALE Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

