SkinCoin Price Tops $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (SKIN)

SkinCoin (SKIN) traded down 18.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. Over the last week, SkinCoin has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. SkinCoin has a market capitalization of $61,571.23 and $26,334.00 worth of SkinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SkinCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SkinCoin alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $24,111.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004148 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003951 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004145 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004200 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002121 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00127763 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00035875 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00066088 BTC.

SkinCoin Profile

SKIN is a coin. SkinCoin’s total supply is 388,183,483 coins and its circulating supply is 88,183,483 coins. The official website for SkinCoin is skincoin.org. SkinCoin’s official Twitter account is @skincoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SkinCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Skincoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency for making bets, accepting and sending payments for game skins in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, Team Fortress 2. Skincoin Tokens (SKIN) are to be released via the Ethereum blockchain platform. Tokens shall be used for trading with game sites, buying/selling skins, making bets on gambling and betting platforms. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SkinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SkinCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SkinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SkinCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SkinCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.