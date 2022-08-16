SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Cowen

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Cowen from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 40.35% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $10.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of SkyWater Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.
SkyWater Technology Trading Down 4.1 %
Shares of SkyWater Technology stock opened at $14.25 on Tuesday. SkyWater Technology has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.04. The stock has a market cap of $574.42 million, a PE ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 5.58.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About SkyWater Technology
SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SkyWater Technology (SKYT)
- 3 Blowout Earnings Reports That Could Mark Turning Points
- 3 Stocks Set to Lead the Nasdaq Bull Market
- Skyworks Solutions Is Worth A Look At These Prices
- Will CrowdStrike Extend Its Streak Of Topping Earnings Views?
- MarketBeat Podcast: ESG – Profitably Invest Your Values
Receive News & Ratings for SkyWater Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWater Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.