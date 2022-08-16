SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Cowen

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Cowen from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 40.35% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology from $10.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of SkyWater Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of SkyWater Technology stock opened at $14.25 on Tuesday. SkyWater Technology has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.04. The stock has a market cap of $574.42 million, a PE ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 5.58.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in SkyWater Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in SkyWater Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 17.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

