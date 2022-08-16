SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Shares Gap Up to $3.28

SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at 3.28, but opened at 3.38. SmartRent shares last traded at 3.28, with a volume of 31,310 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SMRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on SmartRent in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on SmartRent to $6.00 in a research report on Monday. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on SmartRent in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SmartRent from $4.90 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on SmartRent from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 6.92.

SmartRent Trading Up 4.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $680.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 5.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is 5.07.

Insider Activity at SmartRent

Institutional Trading of SmartRent

In other SmartRent news, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 6,685 shares of SmartRent stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.09, for a total transaction of 34,026.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,635,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 105,035,601.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other SmartRent news, CRO Christopher Jon Edmonds sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of 6.03, for a total value of 60,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 155,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 939,130.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 6,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.09, for a total value of 34,026.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,635,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 105,035,601.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,540,727 shares of company stock worth $7,622,728. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMRT. Spark Growth Management Partners II LLC bought a new stake in SmartRent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,403,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SmartRent by 128.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,496,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,931,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207,723 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SmartRent by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 9,052,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810,288 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SmartRent by 794.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,677,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of SmartRent by 29.1% during the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 7,443,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

SmartRent Company Profile

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

