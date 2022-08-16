SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Shares Gap Up to $3.28

SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at 3.28, but opened at 3.38. SmartRent shares last traded at 3.28, with a volume of 31,310 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SMRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on SmartRent in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on SmartRent to $6.00 in a research report on Monday. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on SmartRent in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SmartRent from $4.90 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on SmartRent from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 6.92.
SmartRent Trading Up 4.9 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $680.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 5.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is 5.07.
Insider Activity at SmartRent
Institutional Trading of SmartRent
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMRT. Spark Growth Management Partners II LLC bought a new stake in SmartRent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,403,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SmartRent by 128.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,496,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,931,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207,723 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SmartRent by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 9,052,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810,288 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SmartRent by 794.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,677,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of SmartRent by 29.1% during the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 7,443,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.
SmartRent Company Profile
SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SmartRent (SMRT)
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
- Walmart Leads Retail Higher But Will The Group Follow?
- 3 Blowout Earnings Reports That Could Mark Turning Points
- 3 Stocks Set to Lead the Nasdaq Bull Market
- Skyworks Solutions Is Worth A Look At These Prices
Receive News & Ratings for SmartRent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartRent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.