Smartshare Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (SSP)

Smartshare (SSP) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 16th. Smartshare has a total market capitalization of $106,733.80 and approximately $1,452.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smartshare coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Smartshare has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Smartshare alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004152 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00057944 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000192 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Smartshare

Smartshare (SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here. Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/#.

Buying and Selling Smartshare

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Smartshare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smartshare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.