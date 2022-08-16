Smith Salley & Associates Grows Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 1.3% of Smith Salley & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $17,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Insight Inv LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 121,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,380,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 23,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bull Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ PEP opened at $179.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $247.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.71 and its 200 day moving average is $170.03. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.48 and a fifty-two week high of $179.36.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.