Smith Salley & Associates Grows Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $16,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PNC. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Argus dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price target on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $223.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.63.

Shares of PNC opened at $173.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $71.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.35 and a 200 day moving average of $175.85. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.39 and a 52-week high of $228.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

