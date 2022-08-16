Smith Salley & Associates Has $4.03 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Amgen were worth $4,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Trading Up 1.0 %

AMGN opened at $253.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $244.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $135.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.56. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $258.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.42 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. TheStreet cut shares of Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.14.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

