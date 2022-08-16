Smith Salley & Associates Purchases 109 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates owned about 0.07% of Markel worth $13,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 4.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 606,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $894,883,000 after buying an additional 23,165 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $216,720,000 after buying an additional 8,344 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 438.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 167,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,572,000 after buying an additional 136,327 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 3.3% in the first quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 124,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $184,365,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 67,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,684,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

Insider Transactions at Markel

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,202.46 per share, with a total value of $60,123.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,595,909.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,202.46 per share, with a total value of $60,123.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,595,909.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 48 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,196.54 per share, with a total value of $57,433.92. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,579.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Markel Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Markel from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Markel from $1,650.00 to $1,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Markel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,450.00.

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,230.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 699.13 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,277.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,330.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $1,162.00 and a 12-month high of $1,519.24.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $45.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $21.43 by $23.59. Markel had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 6.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $19.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 67.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Markel

(Get Rating)

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.