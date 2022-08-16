Smith Salley & Associates Purchases 47,703 Shares of American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB)

Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in shares of American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,703 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in American National Bankshares were worth $9,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMNB. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in American National Bankshares by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in American National Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $325,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in American National Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $263,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in American National Bankshares by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in American National Bankshares by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMNB stock opened at $35.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.28 million, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.97. American National Bankshares Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.53 and a twelve month high of $40.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.13.

American National Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AMNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 34.24%. The firm had revenue of $26.33 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.20%.

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

