Smith Salley & Associates Raises Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,394 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 1.7% of Smith Salley & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $22,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Oldfather Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Rollins Financial increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% in the first quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 1,263 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $222.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.63.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:LOW opened at $208.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.39. The company has a market cap of $133.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.23%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

