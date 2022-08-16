Smith Salley & Associates Sells 9,241 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Smith Salley & Associates trimmed its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,241 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,464.2% in the first quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 480,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,410,000 after purchasing an additional 449,917 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,045,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,689,000 after purchasing an additional 238,070 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 446.1% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 197,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,744,000 after acquiring an additional 23,732 shares during the period. Finally, Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $62.69 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.99 and a 200-day moving average of $64.95.

