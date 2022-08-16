Smoothy (SMTY) Price Tops $0.0161

Smoothy (SMTY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 16th. In the last week, Smoothy has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One Smoothy coin can now be bought for $0.0161 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges. Smoothy has a market capitalization of $81,958.05 and approximately $241,984.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Smoothy alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004153 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002345 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00036817 BTC.

Smoothy Coin Profile

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap.

Buying and Selling Smoothy

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smoothy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smoothy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Smoothy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smoothy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.