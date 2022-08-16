Smoothy (SMTY) Price Tops $0.0161

Smoothy (SMTY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 16th. In the last week, Smoothy has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One Smoothy coin can now be bought for $0.0161 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges. Smoothy has a market capitalization of $81,958.05 and approximately $241,984.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004153 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002345 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001565 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00036817 BTC.
Smoothy Coin Profile
Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap.
Buying and Selling Smoothy
