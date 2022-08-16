Snap-on Incorporated (SNA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.42 on September 9th

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNAGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 1.42 per share on Friday, September 9th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th.

Snap-on has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Snap-on has a dividend payout ratio of 34.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Snap-on to earn $16.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.9%.

NYSE SNA opened at $230.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.12. Snap-on has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $235.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $209.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNAGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Snap-on will post 15.93 EPS for the current year.

SNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Snap-on to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total value of $4,200,352.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,123 shares in the company, valued at $134,739,399.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total value of $4,200,352.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,123 shares in the company, valued at $134,739,399.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total transaction of $108,975.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,953.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Snap-on by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,365,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,079,000 after purchasing an additional 44,555 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in Snap-on by 1.8% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,129,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,038,000 after purchasing an additional 20,485 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Snap-on by 6.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,006,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,862,000 after purchasing an additional 62,813 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Snap-on by 3.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 877,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,298,000 after purchasing an additional 30,664 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Snap-on by 2.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 730,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,121,000 after purchasing an additional 19,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

