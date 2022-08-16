Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Increased to $210.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $158.00 to $210.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $390.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $165.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.26.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $170.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.33 and a 200 day moving average of $185.02. The firm has a market cap of $53.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.78 and a beta of 1.31. Snowflake has a 1 year low of $110.26 and a 1 year high of $405.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 45.48% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $422.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,224 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total transaction of $190,258.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,659 shares in the company, valued at $8,651,634.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $99,002.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,311.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,224 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total transaction of $190,258.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,651,634.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,678 shares of company stock worth $524,444. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 475.0% in the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 1,800.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 6,433.3% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the second quarter valued at $28,000. 76.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

