Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after UBS Group downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The stock had previously closed at $170.44, but opened at $164.61. UBS Group now has a $175.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $165.00. Snowflake shares last traded at $160.92, with a volume of 48,633 shares changing hands.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SNOW. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $250.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $218.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Snowflake from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.26.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $99,002.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,311.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.44, for a total transaction of $190,258.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,651,634.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $99,002.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,311.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,678 shares of company stock worth $524,444. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

Snowflake Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.33 and a 200-day moving average of $185.02. The firm has a market cap of $50.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.78 and a beta of 1.31.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $422.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.01 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 45.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.