Soda Coin Price Hits $0.0077 on Major Exchanges (SOC)

Soda Coin (SOC) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 16th. During the last seven days, Soda Coin has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. Soda Coin has a total market capitalization of $14.56 million and approximately $293,790.00 worth of Soda Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Soda Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,894.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004185 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003910 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004183 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004229 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002140 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00128418 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00035499 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00068222 BTC.

Soda Coin (SOC) is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. Soda Coin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,883,526,984 coins. Soda Coin’s official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Soda Coin is www.monstercube.kr/eng. Soda Coin’s official message board is blog.naver.com/sodatable.

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soda Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Soda Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Soda Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

