SolFarm Trading Down 27.8% Over Last Week (TULIP)

SolFarm (TULIP) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 16th. Over the last seven days, SolFarm has traded down 27.8% against the U.S. dollar. One SolFarm coin can currently be bought for about $10.69 or 0.00028684 BTC on major exchanges. SolFarm has a market cap of $8.71 million and $497,729.00 worth of SolFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004188 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002352 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001571 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00036998 BTC.
SolFarm Profile
SolFarm’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 815,206 coins. SolFarm’s official Twitter account is @Solfarmio.
