SOLVE (SOLVE) Achieves Market Cap of $22.65 Million

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. One SOLVE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0469 or 0.00000195 BTC on major exchanges. SOLVE has a total market capitalization of $22.65 million and approximately $9.13 million worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SOLVE has traded up 4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004149 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00057016 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000022 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About SOLVE

SOLVE (CRYPTO:SOLVE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 482,324,963 coins. SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care-foundation. SOLVE’s official website is solve.care. The Reddit community for SOLVE is /r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care.

Buying and Selling SOLVE

According to CryptoCompare, “Solve.Care platform is designed to simplify access to care, reduce administrative steps and burden, simplify and speed up payments to healthcare providers globally using Blockchain technology. It utilizes blockchain technology to reduce the enormous global clinical and IT system costs associated with our current healthcare system. The Solve.Care platform, along with its vast components, is available to all parties involved and creates far-reaching and timeless benefits. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOLVE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SOLVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

