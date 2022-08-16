Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the bank on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th.

Southside Bancshares has increased its dividend by an average of 4.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 29 years. Southside Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 40.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Southside Bancshares to earn $3.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.4%.

Southside Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ SBSI opened at $41.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.57. Southside Bancshares has a 12 month low of $35.44 and a 12 month high of $45.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Insider Transactions at Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SBSI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 13.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southside Bancshares will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Cindy Blackstone sold 2,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $79,077.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,708.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Southside Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 12,588 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 22.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 6,774 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 13.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 53.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Southside Bancshares by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 3,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SBSI. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Southside Bancshares to $41.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Southside Bancshares to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

