SparkPoint Trading 0.7% Lower This Week (SRK)

SparkPoint (SRK) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. Over the last week, SparkPoint has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. SparkPoint has a total market cap of $3.96 million and approximately $185,399.00 worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparkPoint coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SparkPoint alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24,128.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004144 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003962 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004142 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004171 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002119 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00128040 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00036171 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00066095 BTC.

SparkPoint Coin Profile

SparkPoint is a coin. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,344,612,245 coins and its circulating supply is 8,776,387,424 coins. SparkPoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io. The official message board for SparkPoint is medium.com/theecosystem. SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SparkPoint

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparkPoint using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SparkPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparkPoint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.