SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 879 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,122,000. Intergy Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 288.8% in the first quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 14,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK opened at $97.38 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $89.81 and a 1 year high of $110.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.04.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

