SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Shares Purchased by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating) by 5,664.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,262,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,188,968 shares during the quarter. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF accounts for 1.2% of Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $90,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHM. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 46,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 87,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 11,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 84,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 15,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

SHM traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.58. 1,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,041. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.41. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.51 and a twelve month high of $49.68.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.