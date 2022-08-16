SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB) Shares Acquired by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB – Get Rating) by 5,430.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,006,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,952,623 shares during the period. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 9.86% of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF worth $54,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,872,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,221,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $904,000. Dravo Bay LLC grew its stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. Dravo Bay LLC now owns 20,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 10,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $400,000.

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,558. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.77. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.91 and a 12-month high of $60.90.

