SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Holdings Raised by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, RGT Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter worth $78,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $81.85 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $69.90 and a 1 year high of $91.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.92.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.